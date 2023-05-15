News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Meta Platforms

May 15, 2023 — 11:20 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 159 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) was held by 46 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in META positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Dorsey Asset Management LLC Existing -92,838+$71,195
Brown Capital Management LLC Existing +1,207+$1,213
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -601+$80
Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Existing -2,679+$2,067
Shellback Capital LP NEW +110,000+$23,313
Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Existing +668+$305
Hillman Capital Management Inc. Existing -9,426+$1,640
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Existing -9,443+$23,791
AXA S.A. Existing -435,082-$31,945
In Depth Partners LLC Existing +15,086+$4,898
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Existing +182+$658
Bison Wealth LLC Existing -2,160+$808
D1 Capital Partners L.P. NEW +1,020,578+$216,301
Aperture Investors LLC Existing -15,356-$365
Interval Partners LP NEW +187,720+$39,785
Thomas White International Ltd. Existing UNCH+$648
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Existing +50,914+$13,672
Cohen & Steers Inc. Existing -412+$259
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Existing +11,110+$96,799
Soma Equity Partners LP Existing UNCH+$77,860
Caption Management LLC Existing UNCH+$12,027
Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Existing UNCH$UNCH
Prelude Capital Management LLC Existing -39,864-$3,988
Mairs & Power Inc. Existing +950+$354
Invenomic Capital Management LP Existing +71,156+$25,431
Tenere Capital LLC Existing -33,480+$115
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Existing +57,894+$153,618
Interchange Capital Partners LLC NEW +4,457+$944
Lifeworks Advisors LLC Existing -5,432+$937
Incline Global Management LLC Existing -3,326+$529
Shell Asset Management Co. Existing -34+$8,403
Syntax Advisors LLC Existing -1,415+$61
Newlands Management Operations LLC Existing +41,000+$865,497
Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. NEW +1,182+$251
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Existing +1,099+$3,508
Collaborative Holdings Management LP NEW +2,000+$424
Founders Financial Alliance LLC Existing -35+$347
GYL Financial Synergies LLC Existing +30,665+$7,068
Laird Norton Trust Company LLC NEW +1,015+$215
ThornTree Capital Partners LP Existing -166,381+$5,065
Dorsal Capital Management LLC NEW +400,000+$84,776
Bienville Capital Management LLC NEW +1,044+$221
ABLE Financial Group LLC NEW +1,758+$373
Vestcor Inc Existing -918+$4,761
Gladstone Capital Management LLP Existing -451,129+$11,120
American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Existing +258+$1,364
Aggregate Change: +741,932+$1,726,403

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing META positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 19 having decreased their positions and 10 new positions. Worth noting is that Saber Capital Managment LLC, and Rokos Capital Management LLP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited META common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the META share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held META at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,835 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of META shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for META. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 17,093,145 shares in the aggregate, from 756,843,359 up to 773,936,504 for a share count increase of approximately 2.26%. The overall top three funds holding META on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of META Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 152,934,920
2.FMR LLC 122,110,146
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 31,796,667
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding META»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

