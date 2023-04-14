Markets
META

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Meta Platforms

April 14, 2023 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in META positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Existing -715+$949
Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Existing -7+$75
Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Existing +121+$213
AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc NEW +10,350+$2,193
Milestone Resources Group Ltd Existing -285+$35,108
RV Capital AG Existing +63,700+$32,773
First Command Financial Services Inc. Existing -82+$243
Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$7
Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Existing UNCH+$535
Beacon Financial Group Existing +472+$334
First Command Bank Existing -82+$243
Kessler Investment Group LLC Existing +1,836+$3,407
Sweet Financial Partners LLC Existing +2,153+$838
Piscataqua Savings Bank Existing UNCH+$1
Aggregate Change: +77,461+$76,919

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing META positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that First Command Advisory Services Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited META common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the META share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held META at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 543 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of META shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for META. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 172,417 shares in the aggregate, from 6,324,313 down to 6,151,896 for a share count decline of approximately -2.73%. The overall top three funds holding META on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of META Held
1.Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC 871,251
2.Gateway Investment Advisers LLC 561,662
3.National Bank of Canada FI 393,481
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding META»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 ACP Videos
 ALOG Videos
 XPDB shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.