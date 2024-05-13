News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Merck & Co

May 13, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MRK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Existing +3,715+$6,495
Gratus Capital LLC Existing +10,148+$4,571
Rockport Wealth LLC NEW +4,847+$640
Xponance Inc. Existing -10,358+$8,093
EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Existing -200+$684
Machina Capital S.A.S. Existing -7,313-$630
Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Existing -6+$38
Summit Securities Group LLC NEW +100+$13
Savvy Advisors Inc. NEW +2,850+$376
Tamar Securities LLC Existing +7+$50
Boston Partners Existing -34,684+$25,034
Fernwood Investment Management LLC NEW +337+$44
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Existing -8,316+$3,295
Excalibur Management Corp Existing -217+$1,068
American Investment Services Inc. NEW +2,290+$302
Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Existing -400+$414
Boxwood Ventures Inc. Existing UNCH+$311
Accent Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$10
Aggregate Change: -37,200+$50,808

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing MRK positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 8 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions. Worth noting is that Long Island Wealth Management Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MRK common stock as of 03/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MRK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MRK at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,272 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MRK shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MRK. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 11,352,425 shares in the aggregate, from 884,470,738 down to 873,118,313 for a share count decline of approximately -1.28%. The overall top three funds holding MRK on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of MRK Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 243,269,899
2.BlackRock Inc. 207,015,477
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 26,660,917
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MRK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK).

