See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Merck & Co

April 12, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MRK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Addenda Capital Inc. Existing -447-$322
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Existing -6,371-$922
First Affirmative Financial Network Existing +345+$19
O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Existing -140-$33
Pacifica Partners Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Pure Financial Advisors LLC Existing +566-$38
Orser Capital Management LLC NEW +9,309+$990
Telemus Capital LLC Existing +801-$159
Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Existing +850+$41
Canton Hathaway LLC Existing UNCH-$29
Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +263-$19
Foundation Resource Management Inc. Existing -1,281-$1,073
Spirit of America Management Corp NY Existing UNCH-$84
Weaver Consulting Group Existing +5-$16
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Existing +72-$20
Meyer Handelman Co. Existing -16,200-$3,300
Aggregate Change: -12,228-$4,965

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing MRK positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Grassi Investment Management, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MRK common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MRK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MRK at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 240 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MRK shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MRK. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 98,062 shares in the aggregate, from 5,680,269 down to 5,582,207 for a share count decline of approximately -1.73%. The overall top three funds holding MRK on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of MRK Held
1.Cacti Asset Management LLC 659,493
2.Radnor Capital Management LLC 587,145
3.Capital Investment Advisors LLC 392,090
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MRK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

