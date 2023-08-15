News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Merck

August 15, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 164 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) was held by 49 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MRK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cornerstone Advisors LLC Existing -67,300-$5,425
Puzo Michael J Existing -225+$182
Fort L.P. Existing -307-$6
Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$495
Seldon Capital LP NEW +1,873+$216
Hendley & Co. Inc. Existing +1,550+$586
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing -158+$99
Founders Financial Securities LLC Existing +263+$157
L2 Asset Management LLC Existing +1,310+$236
Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Existing +522+$110
Missouri Trust & Investment Co Existing +1,151+$198
Bridgewater Associates LP Existing +447,960+$59,907
Front Barnett Associates LLC Existing UNCH+$18
Smith Moore & CO. Existing +874+$274
Heritage Trust Co Existing +1,514+$765
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Existing +11,502+$3,396
B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Existing +2,631+$4,497
LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Existing +1,353+$293
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Existing -2,416+$1,075
Vantage Consulting Group Inc Existing -147+$3
Summit Financial LLC Existing +3,155+$415
Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Existing +32,547+$4,206
Huber Capital Management LLC Existing +3,000+$655
Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Existing +4,890+$1,253
Edgar Lomax Co. VA Existing -4,121+$2,205
Primecap Management Co. CA Existing -4,800+$354
Warwick Investment Management Inc. Existing +17+$21
Compass Ion Advisors LLC Existing -1,263-$106
360 Financial Inc. Existing +1+$40
Community Bank of Raymore Existing UNCH+$22
Trustco Bank Corp N Y Existing +212+$119
Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Existing +1,008+$267
Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Existing -1,591-$117
Core Wealth Partners LLC Existing +166+$91
Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Existing +4,044+$1,555
Intergy Private Wealth LLC Existing +110+$38
SageView Advisory Group LLC Existing +900+$279
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Existing +2,581+$2,338
Searle & CO. Existing UNCH-$324
German American Bancorp Inc. Existing +149+$75
Genus Capital Management Inc. NEW +166,600+$19,224
FLC Capital Advisors Existing UNCH+$751
Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Existing -671+$1,476
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Existing +365+$380
Kidder Stephen W Existing +466+$132
Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Existing -150+$64
Senator Investment Group LP Existing -245,000-$22,421
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing -2,997+$683
Childress Capital Advisors LLC Existing -3,060-$309
Aggregate Change: +358,508+$80,442

In terms of shares owned, we count 27 of the above funds having increased existing MRK positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 15 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that FORA Capital LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MRK common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MRK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MRK at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,225 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MRK shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MRK. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 63,149,030 shares in the aggregate, from 532,503,478 down to 469,354,448 for a share count decline of approximately -11.86%. The overall top three funds holding MRK on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of MRK Held
1.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 30,705,009
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 26,717,302
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 20,155,630
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MRK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

