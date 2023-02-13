Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Merck

February 13, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 62 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MRK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Fayez Sarofim & Co Existing -31,423+$82,496
Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Existing UNCH+$2,096
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Existing +3,738+$875
PGGM Investments Existing -2,807+$2,862
Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$127
Korea Investment CORP Existing -126,866+$55,604
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Existing +82,235+$20,088
Edgewood Management LLC Existing UNCH+$194
Virtus Family Office LLC Existing +1,158+$403
M Holdings Securities Inc. Existing -277+$652
Alliance Wealth Management Group Existing UNCH+$218
Poehling Capital Management INC. Existing -5,610-$168
Beta Wealth Group Inc. Existing -300+$76
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Existing -225,353+$1,295
Destination Wealth Management Existing -7,388+$5,113
BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Existing -1,570+$3,687
Tamarack Advisers LP Existing UNCH+$621
Concentric Wealth Management LLC Existing +250+$172
General American Investors Co. Inc. Existing -60,865-$789
ING Groep NV Existing +532,541+$67,353
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Existing +3,313+$1,054
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Existing -25,781+$3,362
Allen Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$903
Round Hill Asset Management Existing -705+$2,316
Consolidated Planning Corp Existing +24,193+$2,772
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC NEW +2,542+$284
Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$80
BBR Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$531
Centaurus Financial Inc. Existing -106+$435
Aggregate Change: +160,919+$254,712

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing MRK positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 13 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Standard Family Office LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MRK common stock as of 12/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MRK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MRK at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,970 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MRK shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MRK. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,980,607 shares in the aggregate, from 684,255,416 down to 682,274,809 for a share count decline of approximately -0.29%. The overall top three funds holding MRK on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of MRK Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 227,205,978
2.Bank of America Corp DE 40,200,217
3.State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. 14,231,200
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MRK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK).

