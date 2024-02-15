See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds McKesson Corp

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 77 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MCK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Third Point LLC NEW +165,000+$76,392
Continuum Advisory LLC Existing +592+$398
Pathstone Holdings LLC NEW +24,718+$11,451
Pitcairn Co. Existing -926-$260
Iron Triangle Partners LP Existing +10,000+$6,598
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Existing +1,916+$941
LM Advisors LLC NEW +70+$32
Point72 Asset Management L.P. Existing -195,948-$78,731
Vivaldi Capital Management LP NEW +501+$253
Power Corp of Canada NEW +12,249+$5,671
Point72 Europe London LLP Existing -5,102-$1,636
8 Knots Management LLC NEW +110,276+$51,056
True Wealth Design LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Existing +5,000+$2,371
Garner Asset Management Corp NEW +50+$25
Washington Trust Bank Existing +24+$49
Redwood Investment Management LLC Existing -514-$120
Avidity Partners Management LP Existing -80,800-$32,731
Barometer Capital Management Inc. NEW +8,161+$3,778
Creative Planning Existing -25,788-$9,542
Aggregate Change: +29,479+$35,995

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing MCK positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 6 having decreased their positions and 8 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCK at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 5,042 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCK shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCK. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 575,958 shares in the aggregate, from 53,690,695 up to 54,266,653 for a share count increase of approximately 1.07%. The overall top three funds holding MCK on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of MCK Held
1.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 5,024,612
2.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 4,341,178
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 2,537,825
Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MCK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK).

