See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds McDonald's Corp

October 17, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MCD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Riverbridge Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$103
Applied Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$81
Howard Capital Management Group LLC Existing -170-$3,701
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Existing -1,378-$1,408
Essex LLC Existing -11-$41
Traynor Capital Management Inc. Existing +59-$157
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Existing -830-$1,104
Community Trust & Investment Co. Existing -158-$400
Norwood Financial Corp Existing UNCH-$4
Viking Fund Management LLC Existing UNCH-$140
Legacy Trust Existing -68-$93
Aggregate Change: -2,556-$7,232

In terms of shares owned, we count 1 of the above funds having increased existing MCD positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 6 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Trilogy Capital Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MCD common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCD at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 670 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCD shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,003,007 shares in the aggregate, from 5,071,586 up to 6,074,593 for a share count increase of approximately 19.78%. The overall top three funds holding MCD on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of MCD Held
1.National Bank of Canada FI 1,318,660
2.Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. 208,618
3.HS Management Partners LLC 208,053
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD).

