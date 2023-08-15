See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds McDonald's

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 169 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) was held by 54 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MCD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Capital Markets Trading UK LLP Existing +4,700+$2,065
Clear Street LLC NEW UNCH$UNCH
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Existing -6,054-$582
Studio Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$9
Ethic Inc. Existing +1,215+$691
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Existing -248,597+$13,855
Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Existing +1+$16
Toroso Investments LLC Existing +3,193+$1,181
Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Existing +226,514+$74,608
Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Existing +228+$250
Whalerock Point Partners LLC Existing -9+$317
Voya Investment Management LLC Existing -62,389-$7,416
Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Existing +8,567+$3,361
Stokes Family Office LLC Existing +656+$405
Shay Capital LLC NEW +2,500+$746
Syntax Advisors LLC Existing -234-$34
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Existing -8,089+$4,885
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Existing -13,847-$2,482
W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Existing UNCH+$58
State Street Corp Existing +485,066+$776,296
Caption Management LLC NEW +1,000+$298
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Existing -15+$86
Certified Advisory Corp Existing -800-$206
TCM Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$43
Petix & Botte Co Existing +2,487+$789
MML Investors Services LLC Existing +8,393+$4,456
Kingfisher Capital LLC Existing +79+$69
Marco Investment Management LLC Existing -1,587-$218
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Existing +2,214+$735
Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Existing -265+$67
West Tower Group LLC NEW +24+$7
Lewis Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$74
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Existing +50+$77
UniSuper Management Pty Ltd NEW +559,510+$166,963
Capital Fund Management S.A. Existing +137,483+$44,993
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Existing -1,263-$240
First Foundation Advisors Existing +195+$375
Boston Family Office LLC Existing +785+$858
Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Existing +136,500+$38,808
American Trust Existing -96+$124
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Existing -5,957+$4,709
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Existing UNCH+$138
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. NEW +15,846+$4,729
Bleakley Financial Group LLC Existing +2,476+$1,190
Buckingham Strategic Partners Existing +1,363+$480
Sittner & Nelson LLC Existing UNCH+$33
Mount Lucas Management LP NEW +8,919+$2,662
Union Savings Bank NEW +4,910+$1,440
Mendel Money Management Existing +13+$88
Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Existing UNCH+$53
Westchester Capital Management Inc. Existing -1,375+$565
Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$15
LBP AM SA Existing +19,270+$8,984
Concentric Capital Strategies LP Existing +20,656+$6,486
Aggregate Change: +1,304,236+$1,157,959

In terms of shares owned, we count 23 of the above funds having increased existing MCD positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 15 having decreased their positions and 8 new positions. Worth noting is that Cipher Capital LP, Mane Global Capital Management LP, and WINTON GROUP Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MCD common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCD at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,850 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCD shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 6,446,176 shares in the aggregate, from 242,016,388 up to 248,462,564 for a share count increase of approximately 2.66%. The overall top three funds holding MCD on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of MCD Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 51,149,202
2.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 14,981,249
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 14,227,048
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MCD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD).

