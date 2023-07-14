News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds McDonald's

July 14, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 31 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MCD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Watershed Private Wealth LLC Existing UNCH+$19
Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Existing +139+$84
Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$2
Secure Asset Management LLC Existing +315+$193
RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$19
Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. NEW +3,516+$1,039
Riversedge Advisors LLC Existing +6+$33
QP Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$18
Presidio Capital Management LLC NEW +1,080+$322
Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Existing -356+$11
Financial Strategies Group Inc. Existing +87+$65
Park Edge Advisors LLC Existing +605+$221
Milestone Advisory Partners Existing UNCH+$15
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Existing -40+$57
Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Existing -25,201-$6,540
Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Existing -45+$4
Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Existing +471+$1,067
Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Existing +258+$97
Aggregate Change: -19,165-$3,274

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing MCD positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 4 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Marks Wealth LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MCD common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCD at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 392 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCD shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 104,172 shares in the aggregate, from 4,236,368 down to 4,132,196 for a share count decline of approximately -2.46%. The overall top three funds holding MCD on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of MCD Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 993,056
2.AMF Tjanstepension AB 344,946
3.Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. 208,976
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MCD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD).

