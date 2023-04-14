Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds McDonald's

April 14, 2023 — 11:35 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MCD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
MRA Advisory Group Existing -155-$10
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -105+$55
HMS Capital Management LLC Existing -133+$42
Welch Group LLC Existing -2,538+$2,328
Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Existing UNCH+$22
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Existing +1,285+$378
Bowman & Co S.C. Existing UNCH+$13
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Existing +2,317+$1,150
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Existing +313+$94
Phocas Financial Corp. Existing +79+$38
Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Existing -216-$45
Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Existing UNCH+$32
Secure Asset Management LLC Existing +230+$144
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Existing UNCH+$12
Powers Advisory Group LLC Existing -5+$107
Aggregate Change: +1,072+$4,360

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing MCD positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 6 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Clarity Financial LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MCD common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCD at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 424 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCD shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 83,370 shares in the aggregate, from 3,131,144 up to 3,214,514 for a share count increase of approximately 2.66%. The overall top three funds holding MCD on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of MCD Held
1.Gateway Investment Advisers LLC 229,275
2.National Bank of Canada FI 215,803
3.UMB Bank n.a. 190,343
Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MCD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

