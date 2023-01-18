Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds McDonald's

January 18, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 39 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MCD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
BLB&B Advisors LLC Existing -1,789+$605
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System NEW +58,063+$15,301
Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Existing -120+$399
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Existing -6,202-$197
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Existing +10+$97
Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Existing -4,785-$844
David J Yvars Group Existing -296-$31
Compass Ion Advisors LLC Existing -21+$23
Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Existing UNCH+$97
Investment Partners LTD. Existing -4,316-$873
Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Existing +80+$84
IAM Advisory LLC Existing -230+$29
Mayport LLC NEW +1,209+$319
Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Existing +81+$55
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC NEW +782+$206
MBE Wealth Management LLC NEW +1,746+$460
JDM Financial Group LLC NEW +100+$26
BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Existing +52+$36
Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$26
Well Done LLC Existing +35+$118
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Existing +34+$89
Bank of Stockton Existing UNCH+$45
Aggregate Change: +44,433+$16,070

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing MCD positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 8 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCD at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 515 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCD shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 544,907 shares in the aggregate, from 4,858,978 up to 5,403,885 for a share count increase of approximately 11.21%. The overall top three funds holding MCD on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of MCD Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 711,749
2.Ardevora Asset Management LLP 264,495
3.Gateway Investment Advisers LLC 233,239
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MCD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD).

