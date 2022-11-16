Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds McDonald's

November 16, 2022

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 87 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) was held by 43 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MCD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Advisory Research Inc. Existing -24-$72
AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Existing -400-$140
Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Existing -4-$43
Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Existing +1,777+$317
Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC NEW +4,595+$1,060
Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC NEW +738+$170
Ascent Group LLC Existing +2,188+$737
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Existing -205,450-$50,204
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Existing +6,893+$3,127
Baird Financial Group Inc. Existing +18,244-$4,154
CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Existing -3,770-$3,231
Capital Markets Trading UK LLP Existing -18,074-$4,695
Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +7,413-$1,378
Carlson Capital Management Existing +50-$14
Clearstead Advisors LLC Existing -7,766-$2,204
Covington Capital Management Existing +3,027-$7
CreativeOne Wealth LLC Existing +3,249+$524
Drive Wealth Management LLC NEW +884+$204
Fayez Sarofim & Co Existing -4,742-$37,543
First Business Financial Services Inc. Existing UNCH-$124
Fred Alger Management LLC Existing +1,136+$126
Gould Asset Management LLC CA Existing -70-$70
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Existing -12-$69
Jane Street Group LLC Existing -250,931-$70,215
Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Existing +977-$244
Mather Group LLC. Existing -1,055-$1,093
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Existing +6,720+$752
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Existing -1,743-$517
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$52
NCM Capital Management LLC Existing +2-$59
SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Existing +736+$63
Thornburg Investment Management Inc. NEW +26,976+$6,224
Truvestments Capital LLC Existing -149-$41
United Services Automobile Association Existing +858-$2,741
Verus Capital Partners LLC Existing +4,414+$190
Wealthsource Partners LLC Existing -56-$84
Maven Securities LTD Existing -15,831-$3,924
Verity Asset Management Inc. NEW +2,224+$513
Washington Trust Bank Existing -655-$300
Front Row Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$56
Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Existing -260-$176
Neo Ivy Capital Management NEW +1,035+$239
Aggregate Change: -409,963-$166,077

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing MCD positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 18 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions. Worth noting is that Claraphi Advisory Network LLC, and Enlightenment Research LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MCD common stock as of 09/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCD at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,872 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCD shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,319,135 shares in the aggregate, from 189,290,870 up to 190,610,005 for a share count increase of approximately 0.70%. The overall top three funds holding MCD on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of MCD Held
1.Morgan Stanley 12,920,641
2.Bank of America Corp DE 11,827,672
3.Royal Bank of Canada 7,238,095
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MCD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

