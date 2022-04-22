Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds McDonald's

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MCD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cadence Bank NA Existing +343-$133
Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Existing -78-$107
Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Existing -2,821-$1,478
Copeland Capital Management LLC Existing -5-$17
Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Existing -31-$59
Curbstone Financial Management Corp Existing -100-$140
QP Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$22
Marks Wealth LLC Existing -33-$46
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Insight Folios Inc Existing +124+$4
Innova Wealth Partners Existing UNCH-$17
Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Existing -78-$103
Golden Green Inc. NEW +3,981+$984
Everhart Financial Group Inc. Existing +778+$158
Aggregate Change: +2,080-$976

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing MCD positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC, and Bridge Advisory LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MCD common stock as of 03/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MCD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MCD at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 541 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MCD shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MCD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 61,566 shares in the aggregate, from 5,818,764 down to 5,757,198 for a share count decline of approximately -1.06%. The overall top three funds holding MCD on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of MCD Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 1,045,971
2.Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC 277,112
3.Gateway Investment Advisers LLC 272,485
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MCD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD).

Most Popular