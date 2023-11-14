News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Mastercard

November 14, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 126 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) was held by 48 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Portfolio Strategies Inc. NEW +507+$201
Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. NEW +7,952+$3,148
TCTC Holdings LLC Existing +10+$4
Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Existing UNCH$UNCH
Mirova US LLC Existing +29,448+$14,707
National Wealth Management Group LLC NEW +1,160+$459
Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Existing -298-$113
GQG Partners LLC Existing -1,955,184-$768,879
Fiduciary Group LLC Existing -224-$39
Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +45+$16
Fortis Advisors LLC Existing -23-$7
Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Existing -10-$1
Akre Capital Management LLC Existing -18,698+$623,917
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Existing -1,830-$1,030
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing +1,718+$845
Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Existing -94-$36
AGF Management Ltd. Existing +966+$408
Northern Trust Corp Existing +251,516+$122,608
LGL Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$4
Federated Hermes Inc. Existing +6,649+$2,874
Rock Creek Group LP Existing -378-$146
Stifel Financial Corp Existing +21,080+$9,803
Humankind Investments LLC Existing -12-$3
Renaissance Group LLC Existing -1,979-$576
FFT Wealth Management LLC Existing +69+$33
1623 Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$50
Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Existing +988+$393
Rice Partnership LLC Existing -315-$117
Mystic Asset Management Inc. Existing +60+$34
Eisler Capital US LLC Existing -9,580-$3,769
Stelac Advisory Services LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Lavaca Capital LLC Existing +1,349+$540
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$5
Continental Investors Services Inc. Existing -983-$384
Giverny Capital Inc. Existing +1,452+$625
Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Existing -1,225-$472
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Existing +172,803+$72,606
Mariner LLC Existing +21,575+$9,664
Guardian Capital LP Existing -6,534-$2,397
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing +27+$25
Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Existing +99+$43
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Existing +143+$303
Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Existing -3,087-$1,210
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Existing UNCH+$1
Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Existing UNCH+$4
Cadence Bank Existing +90+$65
Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing +1+$2
Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Existing -4,228-$1,267
Aggregate Change: -1,484,975+$82,942

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing MA positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 18 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Accuvest Global Advisors, FORA Capital LLC, and Oribel Capital Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MA common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MA at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,864 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MA shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,873,029 shares in the aggregate, from 150,441,772 down to 148,568,743 for a share count decline of approximately -1.25%. The overall top three funds holding MA on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of MA Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 10,766,414
2.Jennison Associates LLC 7,966,348
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 6,407,141
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA).

