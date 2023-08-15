News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Mastercard

August 15, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 74 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Existing -808-$228
Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Existing +6,495+$12,947
NinePointTwo Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$73
Affinity Wealth Management LLC Existing -3+$451
Slagle Financial LLC NEW +858+$338
Aspen Grove Capital LLC Existing +822+$407
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Existing +89+$172
Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$195
Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,280+$755
Soroban Capital Partners LP Existing +110,279+$50,768
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Existing +51,906+$30,132
Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Existing -485-$130
Valley Forge Capital Management LP Existing UNCH+$44,509
Stephens Inc. AR Existing -3,846+$1,733
GM Advisory Group Inc. Existing +725+$312
Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Existing -2+$12
Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Existing -30+$23
Ergoteles LLC NEW +1,077+$424
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Existing UNCH$UNCH
United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Existing +41+$5,795
Chilton Capital Management LLC Existing -585-$74
Aggregate Change: +167,813+$148,614

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing MA positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 7 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MA common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MA at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,850 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 55,705,162 shares in the aggregate, from 465,890,255 down to 410,185,093 for a share count decline of approximately -11.96%. The overall top three funds holding MA on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of MA Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 65,858,758
2.FMR LLC 21,116,860
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20,975,385
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

