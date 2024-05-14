News & Insights

Markets
MPC

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Marathon Petroleum

May 14, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 59 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) was held by 23 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MPC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Concentric Capital Strategies LP NEW +25,965+$5,232
Prudential Financial Inc. Existing +148,103+$49,015
Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC NEW +1,275+$257
Vestcor Inc Existing -2,601+$1,702
Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Existing -70+$110
Verdad Advisers LP NEW +6,166+$1,242
Federated Hermes Inc. Existing -137,152+$644
Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$122
Macquarie Group Ltd. Existing -16,495+$17,292
Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Existing +139+$101
Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Existing UNCH+$551
Schroder Investment Management Group Existing -71,615+$19,770
Washington Trust Bank Existing -36+$112
Warwick Investment Management Inc. NEW +1,265+$255
Breed s Hill Capital LLC NEW +1,125+$227
MML Investors Services LLC Existing -1,866+$2,140
DRW Securities LLC Existing +19,122+$4,092
Empire Financial Management Company LLC NEW +1,800+$363
KKM Financial LLC Existing -1,091+$489
Equitable Holdings Inc. Existing +190+$278
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Existing -216-$22
Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$218
Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Existing +2,691+$548
Aggregate Change: -23,301+$104,738

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing MPC positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 9 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions. Worth noting is that Aigen Investment Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MPC common stock as of 03/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MPC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MPC at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,786 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MPC shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MPC. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 2,830,226 shares in the aggregate, from 159,129,724 down to 156,299,498 for a share count decline of approximately -1.78%. The overall top three funds holding MPC on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of MPC Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 35,084,578
2.BlackRock Inc. 30,005,474
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 7,425,047
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MPC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 MAC Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MDYG
 UBS Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.