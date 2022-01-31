Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Lowe's Companies

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 44 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in LOW positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Existing +1,879+$2,703
Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Existing -171+$197
Diamant Asset Management Inc. NEW +900+$233
Regions Financial Corp Existing -838+$4,998
Eads & Heald Wealth Management Existing -852+$291
Boston Common Asset Management LLC Existing +4,428+$4,934
Addison Advisors LLC Existing +32+$50
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Existing +3,434+$4,077
Focused Wealth Management Inc Existing UNCH+$37
Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Existing UNCH+$114
Raymond James Trust N.A. Existing -839+$977
Ieq Capital LLC Existing +1,952+$2,146
Northstar Group Inc. Existing -105+$100
Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +3+$86
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Existing +158+$837
Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Existing UNCH+$411
Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Existing -264+$1,620
Xponance Inc. Existing +28,196+$13,875
Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$425
Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$144
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Existing -106,027+$14,293
Gratus Capital LLC Existing -589+$724
Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Existing -50+$2,364
CWM LLC NEW +14,240+$3,681
Aggregate Change: -54,513+$59,317

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing LOW positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 9 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Dfpg Investments LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited LOW common stock as of 12/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the LOW share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held LOW at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 1,531 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of LOW shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for LOW. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,198,960 shares in the aggregate, from 25,052,660 down to 23,853,700 for a share count decline of approximately -4.79%. The overall top three funds holding LOW on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of LOW Held
1.Maj Invest Holding A S 2,230,431
2.Coho Partners Ltd. 1,254,621
3.Brown Advisory Inc. 1,219,837
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding LOW»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW).

