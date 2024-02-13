News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Lam Research

February 13, 2024 — 03:45 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 85 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in LRCX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
LJI Wealth Management LLC Existing -3+$97
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Existing -1,107+$8,559
ASB Consultores LLC Existing -158-$18
Acadian Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$654
Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Existing -18+$275
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Existing -50+$671
L & S Advisors Inc NEW +6,640+$5,201
ClariVest Asset Management LLC Existing -2,305+$653
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Existing -2,675+$22,105
XTX Topco Ltd Existing -595-$180
Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Existing -2,510-$1,527
Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Existing UNCH+$160
Team Hewins LLC NEW +686+$539
KCM Investment Advisors LLC Existing -56+$207
Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Existing +539+$2,599
Full Sail Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$63
Prudential Financial Inc. Existing -71,281-$6,690
Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +26+$88
SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Existing -131+$395
Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Existing +55+$82
Maytus Capital Management LLC Existing +1,000+$2,035
Fairfield Bush & CO. NEW +6+$5
One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Existing UNCH+$82
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Existing +22,645+$21,627
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Existing +4,605+$4,920
Norinchukin Bank The Existing -803+$397
GeoWealth Management LLC NEW +497+$389
Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC NEW +314+$246
Greenland Capital Management LP NEW +142+$111
Aggregate Change: -44,537+$63,745

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing LRCX positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 13 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions. Worth noting is that C2C Wealth Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited LRCX common stock as of 12/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the LRCX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held LRCX at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,471 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of LRCX shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for LRCX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,602,993 shares in the aggregate, from 31,163,965 up to 33,766,958 for a share count increase of approximately 8.35%. The overall top three funds holding LRCX on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of LRCX Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 4,157,328
2.Fisher Asset Management LLC 2,972,650
3.Norges Bank 1,805,417
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding LRCX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX).

