Markets
LRCX

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Lam Research

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 70 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in LRCX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Valley National Advisers Inc. Existing +986+$1,058
Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Existing +357+$1,072
Personal Capital Advisors Corp Existing +61+$309
Creative Planning Existing -3,689-$805
Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Existing -193,954-$90,400
River Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +54+$219
Franklin Resources Inc. Existing +17,023+$191,174
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Existing -138,294-$65,446
Joseph Group Capital Management NEW +2,370+$1,704
Proficio Capital Partners LLC Existing -41+$48
Aua Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1
RGT Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +49+$35
Ferris Capital LLC Existing +350+$302
B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG NEW +16,493+$11,847
Davis Selected Advisers Existing -1,227-$514
Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Existing -75-$3
Laffer Tengler Investments Existing +560+$1,449
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Existing -501,996+$367,069
FORA Capital LLC NEW +4,834+$3,476
Deutsche Bank AG Existing +33,698+$87,666
Oak Grove Capital LLC Existing +7,173+$10,357
Aggregate Change: -755,268+$520,618

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing LRCX positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 7 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the LRCX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held LRCX at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 3,534 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of LRCX shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for LRCX. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 163,262 shares in the aggregate, from 40,403,643 down to 40,240,381 for a share count decline of approximately -0.40%. The overall top three funds holding LRCX on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of LRCX Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 11,100,869
2.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 4,348,865
3.Fisher Asset Management LLC 1,802,042
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding LRCX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular