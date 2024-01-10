News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds JPMorgan Chase

January 10, 2024

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 44 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 33 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Grassi Investment Management Existing -497+$2,638
DMC Group LLC Existing -603+$87
Revisor Wealth Management LLC NEW +1,348+$229
SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Existing +209+$568
City Holding Co. Existing +1,316+$1,280
Baugh & Associates LLC Existing -420+$850
Mechanics Bank Trust Department Existing +1,764+$1,225
Kesler Norman & Wride LLC NEW +2,702+$460
Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Existing -3,818-$127
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Existing -45+$30
Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +2,490+$1,183
Lincoln Capital LLC Existing -228+$762
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Existing -939+$101
Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Existing -20+$70
Diligent Investors LLC Existing +84+$293
Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -681-$18
Northstar Group Inc. Existing -55+$79
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Existing -2,256+$295
Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Existing +21+$43
Wealth Management Partners LLC Existing -321+$242
Harbor Group Inc. Existing +344+$150
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Existing +24,353+$6,129
Scott Capital Advisors LLC NEW +1,279+$218
Aries Wealth Management Existing -1,048+$250
JGP Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,177+$2,821
McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Existing +795+$266
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Existing +1+$225
Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Existing +9+$86
Community Bank of Raymore Existing +7,400+$3,009
GSG Advisors LLC Existing +175+$120
Rise Advisors LLC Existing +474+$112
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Existing +81+$748
Marion Wealth Management Existing -102+$382
Aggregate Change: +34,989+$24,806

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 14 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 228 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 581,224 shares in the aggregate, from 12,047,447 up to 12,628,671 for a share count increase of approximately 4.82%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.Greenhaven Associates Inc. 4,723,504
2.DNB Asset Management AS 1,210,200
3.Bartlett & Co. LLC 821,117
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

