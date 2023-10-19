News & Insights

Markets
JPM

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds JPMorgan Chase

October 19, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 27 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Existing UNCH$UNCH
Caprock Group LLC Existing +61-$5
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Existing -2,562-$444
Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Existing +284+$28
Strategic Blueprint LLC Existing +1,008+$133
Cambridge Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$2
Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Existing -125-$19
Holland Advisory Services Inc. Existing UNCH-$1
Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +1-$1
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -4-$7
Fiduciary Alliance LLC Existing +1,710+$205
Norris Perne & French LLP MI Existing -663-$101
Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$1
Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Existing -8-$1
Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +489+$69
WASHINGTON TRUST Co Existing -12,007-$1,840
Capital Market Strategies LLC Existing -153-$27
HighMark Wealth Management LLC Existing -49-$7
Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Existing -341-$51
Aggregate Change: -12,359-$2,072

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 9 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 908 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,060,018 shares in the aggregate, from 36,091,872 up to 37,151,890 for a share count increase of approximately 2.94%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.Greenhaven Associates Inc. 4,719,004
2.National Bank of Canada FI 3,423,924
3.DAVENPORT & Co LLC 1,207,137
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of GIS
 Institutional Holders of DBAW
 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Historical Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.