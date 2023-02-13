Markets
JPM

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds JPMorgan Chase

February 13, 2023 — 09:53 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 74 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 32 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
United Bank Existing +6+$831
Claris Advisors LLC MO Existing -58+$60
Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Existing +1,781+$1,815
Cito Capital Group LLC Existing +92+$549
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Existing -1,254+$853
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Existing +11,997+$14,256
Act Two Investors LLC Existing UNCH+$818
Vanguard Group Inc. Existing +2,082,860+$8,346,488
Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Existing +335+$469
Patten Group Inc. Existing -645+$821
Peninsula Wealth LLC NEW +1,792+$240
Lcnb Corp Existing -751+$325
SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -134+$186
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Existing -243,544-$23,568
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Existing UNCH+$20
Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Existing +72+$29
Andesa Financial Management Inc. Existing -25,673-$1,754
TBH Global Asset Management LLC Existing +171+$271
PEAK6 Investments LLC Existing +305,074+$19,001
American Money Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1,512
Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Existing -70,263+$31,503
Wealthfront Advisers LLC Existing +17,081+$9,020
KLCM Advisors Inc. Existing +577+$500
Comerica Securities Inc. Existing +1,498+$1,227
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board NEW +4,152,060+$556,791
QVR LLC Existing +12,289+$1,205
NBT Bank N A NY Existing -342+$2,912
Davis Selected Advisers Existing -168,160+$108,943
First Western Trust Bank Existing +1,753+$1,859
Good Life Advisors LLC Existing +829+$926
Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Existing +1,438+$1,283
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Existing -386+$3,152
Aggregate Change: +6,080,495+$9,082,543

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 11 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JPM common stock as of 12/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,489 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 11,153,348 shares in the aggregate, from 327,138,703 up to 338,292,051 for a share count increase of approximately 3.41%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 21,398,480
2.UBS Group AG 17,240,500
3.Boston Partners 9,766,485
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett
 Funds Holding MOH
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.