News & Insights

Markets
JPM

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds JPMorgan Chase

February 12, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 47 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
ML & R Wealth Management LLC Existing -97+$83
Winthrop Capital Management LLC NEW +12,928+$2,199
Verus Capital Partners LLC Existing -70+$326
Advisory Services Network LLC Existing -2,341+$2,752
Hoylecohen LLC Existing -484+$2,084
HCR Wealth Advisors Existing +9,571+$2,112
ProVise Management Group LLC Existing +1,698+$3,309
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Existing -1,898,973-$15,581
Mendel Money Management Existing -22,891-$1,842,402
Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Existing -16,582+$3,657
Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. NEW +1,771+$301
TBH Global Asset Management LLC Existing -1,047+$115
Team Hewins LLC Existing +1,439+$870
Weil Company Inc. Existing -6,238-$118
Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX NEW +61,764+$10,506
Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Existing +11,214+$3,082
BayBridge Capital Group LLC NEW +6,486+$1,096
TCW Group Inc. Existing +21,417+$15,423
SageView Advisory Group LLC Existing +10,084+$2,806
AXS Investments LLC Existing -460+$51
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Existing UNCH+$14
Citizens & Northern Corp Existing -654+$541
FineMark National Bank & Trust Existing -1,461+$3,537
Commerce Bank Existing -11,523+$29,226
Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Existing -891+$836
Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$83
Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Existing UNCH+$44
US Bancorp DE Existing -14,223+$97,889
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Existing -33,759+$10,219
Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Existing -1,280+$265
Aggregate Change: -1,874,602-$1,664,675

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 17 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,666 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 6,063,378 shares in the aggregate, from 391,457,272 up to 397,520,650 for a share count increase of approximately 1.55%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 29,498,573
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 28,813,913
3.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 21,338,704
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 PFIS Historical Stock Prices
 TNON Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of PLD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.