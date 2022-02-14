Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds JPMorgan Chase

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 111 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 42 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Invesco Ltd. Existing -1,435,310-$309,800
FineMark National Bank & Trust Existing +2,403-$578
Manhattan West Asset Management LLC NEW +3,522+$558
Haverford Trust Co Existing -2,448-$8,553
Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Existing +6,239+$829
Vanguard Group Inc. Existing -532,155-$1,475,840
Court Place Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$115
Bramshill Investments LLC NEW +5,484+$868
Guardian Point Capital LP Existing UNCH-$534
Westover Capital Advisors LLC Existing -1,186-$369
Enlightenment Research LLC NEW +1,300+$206
Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC NEW +2,643+$418
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Existing +617-$643
Financial Architects Inc Existing +265-$45
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Existing +25,758+$3,260
Periscope Capital Inc. NEW +1,316+$208
Perritt Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$29
Caas Capital Management LP Existing +2,100+$528
Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Existing -700-$373
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Existing +539+$62
Asset Management Group Inc. Existing +9-$6
Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Existing -1,169-$329
Interval Partners LP Existing +60,000+$9,928
NWI Management LP Existing UNCH-$320
Fortis Advisors LLC Existing +25-$11
X Square Capital LLC Existing -1,316-$352
Cohen & Steers Inc. Existing -831-$162
GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$43
Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Existing UNCH$UNCH
Prelude Capital Management LLC Existing -84,429-$13,863
Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Existing +7,250+$917
Farmers Trust Co. Existing -445-$696
Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Existing +2,295-$1,377
Colonial Trust Advisors Existing -759-$673
Engineers Gate Manager LP NEW +18,196+$2,881
Credit Capital Investments LLC Existing UNCH-$107
Snowden Capital Advisors LLC NEW +55,450+$8,780
RBF Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$245
Harding Loevner LP Existing UNCH-$3
East Coast Asset Management LLC. Existing UNCH-$11
New Vernon Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH-$23
Strategic Global Advisors LLC Existing +6,304+$618
Aggregate Change: -1,859,033-$1,785,039

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 11 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that Manatuck Hill Partners LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JPM common stock as of 12/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 4,197 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,425,194 shares in the aggregate, from 990,709,958 up to 993,135,152 for a share count increase of approximately 0.24%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 192,249,551
2.Bank of America Corp DE 50,798,782
3.Wellington Management Group LLP 48,455,308
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

