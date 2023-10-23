News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Johnson & Johnson

October 23, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Private Asset Management Inc. Existing -13,415-$2,840
Lantz Financial LLC Existing +43-$90
Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Existing UNCH-$15
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Existing -101-$175
Hemington Wealth Management Existing -393-$239
Outfitter Financial LLC Existing +105-$148
Manning & Napier Group LLC Existing -5,901-$17,459
FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Existing -986-$426
Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Existing -192-$470
Brookstone Capital Management Existing +11,643+$1,379
AMI Asset Management Corp Existing -26-$73
Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,029-$260
PDS Planning Inc Existing -654-$253
Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Existing +6,300+$960
Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -18-$13
Newton One Investments LLC Existing UNCH-$1
PrairieView Partners LLC Existing -555-$107
Aggregate Change: -5,179-$20,230

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 11 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Steward Financial Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JNJ common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,301 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,585,628 shares in the aggregate, from 50,270,376 down to 48,684,748 for a share count decline of approximately -3.15%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.Ninety One UK Ltd 4,423,146
2.National Bank of Canada FI 1,836,604
3.Manning & Napier Group LLC 1,686,982
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JNJ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

