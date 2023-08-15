News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Johnson & Johnson

August 15, 2023

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 35 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +508+$739
Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Existing -849-$45
Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,026+$1,321
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Existing +100+$590
CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Existing +76,014+$108,068
Wade G W & Inc. Existing +9,567+$3,796
Delta Accumulation LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Viawealth LLC Existing +10+$32
Aft Forsyth & Sober LLC Existing UNCH+$75
Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$55
Ellerson Group Inc. ADV NEW +16,175+$2,677
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Existing UNCH+$9
Caprock Group LLC Existing +1,132+$684
Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Existing +847+$1,164
Rock Point Advisors LLC Existing +700+$173
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Existing -31,896-$4,396
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Existing +2,840+$1,677
Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Existing +264+$715
Watchman Group Inc. Existing -71+$226
South Dakota Investment Council Existing +36,110+$7,175
Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Existing -597-$24
Aggregate Change: +111,880+$124,711

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 4 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that MQS Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JNJ common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,834 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 8,945,425 shares in the aggregate, from 368,689,007 up to 377,634,432 for a share count increase of approximately 2.43%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 23,470,152
2.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 20,809,727
3.Barclays PLC 11,287,765
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JNJ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

