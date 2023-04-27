News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Johnson & Johnson

April 27, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Capital Investment Counsel Inc Existing -215-$207
Matisse Capital Existing UNCH-$40
Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Existing +1,341-$285
Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Existing +2,702-$3,919
Simplicity Solutions LLC Existing +93,366+$13,583
Leisure Capital Management Existing -1,035-$576
Bensler LLC Existing +21-$47
Arizona State Retirement System Existing -2,511-$15,899
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Existing -35-$209
Rice Partnership LLC Existing -21,936-$4,462
DAVENPORT & Co LLC Existing -16,888-$43,162
Comerica Securities Inc. Existing -837-$941
Aspiriant LLC Existing -1,201-$717
Ballentine Partners LLC Existing -5,392-$1,726
Aggregate Change: +47,380-$58,607

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 9 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Heirloom Wealth Management, and Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JNJ common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,684 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 5,741 shares in the aggregate, from 98,246,419 down to 98,240,678 for a share count decline of approximately -0.01%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 7,221,839
2.Fiera Capital Corp 6,669,147
3.Raymond James & Associates 6,089,616
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JNJ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

