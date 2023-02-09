Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Johnson & Johnson

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Hayek Kallen Investment Management Existing -510+$387
Achmea Investment Management B.V. Existing +521+$550
Coastline Trust Co Existing -880+$365
Watchman Group Inc. Existing +185+$336
Physicians Financial Services Inc. Existing -349+$316
Cincinnati Indemnity Co. Existing UNCH+$332
Trellis Advisors LLC Existing +446+$120
STAR Financial Bank NEW +10,362+$1,830
Abbot Financial Management Inc. Existing +301+$284
Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Existing -285+$603
Aviva PLC Existing +162,472+$39,627
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Existing -77+$236
RENASANT Bank Existing -251+$4
Aggregate Change: +171,935+$44,990

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,169 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 10,077,629 shares in the aggregate, from 290,860,387 up to 300,938,016 for a share count increase of approximately 3.46%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.UBS Group AG 12,414,376
2.Robert Wood Johnson Foundation 12,145,550
3.California Public Employees Retirement System 11,326,436
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JNJ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

