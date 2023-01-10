Markets
JNJ

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Johnson & Johnson

January 10, 2023 — 11:36 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Brookstone Capital Management Existing +491+$1,087
Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Existing +2+$6
Cambridge Trust Co. Existing -4,929+$2,774
Apella Capital LLC Existing +3,774+$790
Gries Financial LLC Existing +374+$119
Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Existing +15+$19
BCS Wealth Management Existing -50+$51
Coldstream Capital Management Inc. NEW +63,120+$11,150
Thomasville National Bank Existing +86+$331
Campbell Wealth Management Existing -79+$3
Stillwater Investment Management LLC Existing +175+$406
Bank of New Hampshire Existing -842+$274
SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Existing -5+$118
Signature Wealth Management Group Existing -47+$37
TL Private Wealth Existing +3+$39
Single Point Partners LLC Existing -73+$48
Gradient Investments LLC Existing -572+$1,771
Woodstock Corp Existing +375+$1,286
Aggregate Change: +61,818+$20,309

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 8 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 104 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 46,776 shares in the aggregate, from 4,170,911 up to 4,217,687 for a share count increase of approximately 1.12%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.Yousif Capital Management LLC 418,520
2.Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. 413,723
3.Bartlett & Co. LLC 405,758
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JNJ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stock Options Channel
 SWKS MACD
 Funds Holding FLGT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.