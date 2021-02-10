See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Johnson & Johnson

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 41 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2020 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 23 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC Existing +1+$8
Beddow Capital Management Inc. Existing -490+$291
Red Cedar Capital LLC Existing -400-$45
Rhumbline Advisers Existing +15,297+$39,822
Alleghany Corp DE NEW +575,438+$90,563
King Luther Capital Management Corp Existing +1,903+$5,610
Barrett Asset Management LLC Existing +2,418+$2,705
Stableford Capital II LLC NEW +5,698+$897
Texas Yale Capital Corp. Existing +231+$318
Stokes Family Office LLC Existing +330+$793
Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Existing +300+$119
Montis Financial LLC NEW +5,592+$939
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Existing +16,654+$4,327
Prudential PLC Existing -202,182-$23,167
TCTC Holdings LLC Existing +3,743+$1,135
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Existing +1,478+$1,264
Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Existing +1,409+$1,308
Michael B. Yongue Existing +15+$73
Aggregate Change: +455,925+$131,445

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 09/30/2020 to 12/31/2020, with 3 having decreased their positions and 8 new positions. Worth noting is that Renaissance Technologies LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JNJ common stock as of 12/31/2020.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 12/31/2020 reporting period (out of the 2,615 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2020 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 7,324,872 shares in the aggregate, from 536,579,379 down to 529,254,507 for a share count decline of approximately -1.37%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 12/31/2020 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 188,510,542
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 31,958,260
3.Wells Fargo & Company MN 22,511,468
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

