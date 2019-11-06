See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Johnson & Johnson

Markets
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Existing -226 -$585
Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Existing -300 -$665
United Fire Group Inc. Existing UNCH -$377
Cowen Prime Services LLC Existing -2,590 -$534
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Existing +162 -$1,677
Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Existing -60 -$181
Rational Advisors LLC Existing -5,158 -$866
Salomon & Ludwin LLC Existing +219 +$10
FCA Corp TX Existing -2,725 -$561
Aggregate Change: -10,678 -$5,436

In terms of shares owned, we count 2 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 06/30/2019 to 09/30/2019, with 6 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JNJ common stock as of 09/30/2019.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 09/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 1,921 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 768,903 shares in the aggregate, from 205,590,064 down to 204,821,161 for a share count decline of approximately -0.37%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 09/30/2019 were:

Fund Shares of JNJ Held
1. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 26,492,122
2. Fisher Asset Management LLC 12,081,488
3. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 10,734,182
4-10 Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JNJ »
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Existing +162 -$1,677
Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Existing -60 -$181
Rational Advisors LLC Existing -5,158 -$866
Salomon & Ludwin LLC Existing +219 +$10
FCA Corp TX Existing -2,725 -$561
Aggregate Change: -10,678 -$5,436

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

