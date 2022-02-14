Markets
JNJ

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Johnson & Johnson

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 160 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 51 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Vantage Consulting Group Inc Existing +110+$32
Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -123+$50
Ethic Inc. Existing +2,810+$666
Echo Street Capital Management LLC Existing -1,878-$281
Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Existing +775+$151
Operose Advisors LLC NEW +1,139+$195
Advisors Capital Management LLC Existing +18,289+$5,523
Voya Investment Management LLC Existing -952,307-$135,836
Intellectus Partners LLC Existing +343+$165
Strategic Blueprint LLC Existing +1,657+$395
Unio Capital LLC Existing -460+$38
Logan Capital Management Inc. Existing -748+$674
Truvestments Capital LLC Existing +199+$215
Unigestion Holding SA Existing +17,653+$5,262
ETF Managers Group LLC Existing -3,173-$501
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Existing -681,398-$6,460
Navellier & Associates Inc. Existing -100+$1
IMA Wealth Inc. Existing UNCH+$4
Dillon & Associates Inc. Existing +84+$306
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Existing -2,808+$3,105
Rench Wealth Management Inc. Existing -273+$594
Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. NEW +5,820+$996
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Existing -105+$531
HBK Investments L P Existing -34,567-$5,583
Pitcairn Co. Existing -36+$471
Maven Securities LTD Existing -15,365-$2,744
Aureus Asset Management LLC Existing -5,697-$497
Clough Capital Partners L P Existing -20,970-$1,912
Liberty Capital Management Inc. Existing -85+$44
Quantitative Investment Management LLC NEW +34,621+$5,922
HBK Investments L P Existing -34,567-$5,583
Summit Global Investments Existing +50+$52
Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Existing +167+$2,193
Clearstead Advisors LLC Existing +2,807+$1,081
O Dell Group LLC Existing -15+$26
Blair William & Co. IL Existing +38,375+$15,641
Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Existing +432+$132
Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. NEW +354,718+$60,681
Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. NEW +354,718+$60,681
Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -74-$5
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Existing +605+$140
ClariVest Asset Management LLC Existing -15-$2
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Existing +16,587+$5,990
Fundsmith LLP Existing +15,629+$71,612
Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. NEW +354,718+$60,681
Barclays PLC Existing -887,471-$56,168
Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC NEW +8,909+$1,524
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Existing -16,612-$2,465
Alerus Financial NA Existing -1,228+$73
Hilton Capital Management LLC Existing -3,467-$486
Wolverine Trading LLC Existing -124,489-$19,498
Aggregate Change: -1,556,816+$67,826

In terms of shares owned, we count 17 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 26 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that Maverick Capital Ltd., and MCF Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JNJ common stock as of 12/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 4,197 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 11,869,286 shares in the aggregate, from 952,023,124 up to 963,892,410 for a share count increase of approximately 1.25%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 200,021,352
2.Geode Capital Management LLC 44,405,610
3.Northern Trust Corp 34,323,612
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JNJ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular