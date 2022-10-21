See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IWM

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 39 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IWM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Investment Partners LTD. Existing +1,190+$178
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Existing +11,536+$1,742
Hengehold Capital Management LLC Existing +2,301+$35
HighMark Wealth Management LLC Existing -4,653-$788
626 Financial LLC Existing -582-$126
JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,155+$86
Brown Financial Advisory Existing -2,114-$367
Transform Wealth LLC Existing -1,049-$209
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors NEW +3,310+$546
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Existing -980-$179
Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -580-$131
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc NEW +3,100+$594
GenTrust LLC Existing +200+$15
Royal Harbor Partners LLC NEW +13,079+$2,157
Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Existing +442+$15
Provence Wealth Management Group Existing +162+$18
Everett Harris & Co. CA Existing +122+$14
Aggregate Change: +26,639+$3,600

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing IWM positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IWM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IWM at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,119 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IWM shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IWM. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 180,186 shares in the aggregate, from 8,577,344 down to 8,397,158 for a share count decline of approximately -2.10%. The overall top three funds holding IWM on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of IWM Held
1.TIAA FSB 796,536
2.Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC 738,874
3.WASHINGTON TRUST Co 356,768
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IWM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM).

