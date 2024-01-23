News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IWF

January 23, 2024

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 36 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IWF positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Halpern Financial Inc. Existing -92+$826
Capital City Trust Co. FL Existing UNCH+$123
CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Existing +260+$704
West Branch Capital LLC Existing +350+$116
Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$97
Abacus Planning Group Inc. Existing -220-$23
B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC NEW UNCH$UNCH
New Potomac Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$81
IRON Financial LLC Existing UNCH+$42
Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Existing UNCH+$12
AdvisorNet Financial Inc Existing +305+$540
Ironwood Financial llc Existing -46+$161
SFG Wealth Management LLC. Existing -24+$118
Alliance Wealth Management Group NEW +6,474+$1,963
AMI Asset Management Corp Existing +136,769+$42,210
Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Existing +5+$52
Forum Private Client Group LLC NEW +4,179+$1,267
Aggregate Change: +147,960+$48,289

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing IWF positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 4 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IWF share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IWF at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,007 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IWF shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IWF. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 155,241 shares in the aggregate, from 9,383,822 up to 9,539,063 for a share count increase of approximately 1.65%. The overall top three funds holding IWF on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of IWF Held
1.Raymond James & Associates 2,883,465
2.CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp 1,408,462
3.Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. 743,296
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IWF»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF).

