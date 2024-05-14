News & Insights

Markets
IVV

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IVV

May 14, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 48 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IVV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Existing +1+$24
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing +831+$1,583
Coco Enterprises LLC Existing +33+$40
United Bank Existing UNCH+$49
Morling Financial Advisors LLC Existing -492+$219
Philadelphia Trust Co. Existing UNCH+$142
Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Existing -88+$15
D.A. Davidson & CO. Existing +2,816+$10,219
Altrius Capital Management Inc Existing +211+$147
Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Existing UNCH+$178
Providence Capital Advisors LLC Existing +89+$1,228
Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Existing -6,522-$1,659
Ingalls & Snyder LLC Existing -120-$2
LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Existing +2,255+$1,185
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Existing +288+$304
Martin & Co. Inc. TN Existing UNCH+$59
O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Existing +5,198+$3,222
Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Existing -7,254+$1,273
Aggregate Change: -2,754+$18,226

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing IVV positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 5 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Thrive Capital Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited IVV common stock as of 03/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IVV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IVV at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,272 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IVV shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IVV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,316,233 shares in the aggregate, from 304,339,506 up to 308,655,739 for a share count increase of approximately 1.42%. The overall top three funds holding IVV on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of IVV Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 63,637,341
2.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20,161,417
3.Wells Fargo & Company MN 15,802,660
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IVV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding XIDE
 FAB YTD Return
 ETFs Holding USAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.