See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Intel

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in INTC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Existing -5,180+$533
Cullinan Associates Inc. Existing +2,505+$2,017
E&G Advisors LP Existing UNCH+$75
BEAM Asset Management LLC Existing +699+$70
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Existing -2,201+$362
Clarius Group LLC Existing +1,319+$285
Parkside Advisors LLC Existing -75+$28
DNB Asset Management AS Existing +268,078+$26,131
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Existing +100+$1,432
Founders Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1,485
Bangor Savings Bank Existing -509+$123
Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Existing -320+$47
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Existing -490+$2
First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Existing +9,408+$1,009
Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Existing -750+$104
Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Existing +22+$130
Aggregate Change: +272,606+$33,833

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing INTC positions from 03/31/2020 to 06/30/2020, with 7 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the INTC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held INTC at the 06/30/2020 reporting period (out of the 91 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of INTC shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2020 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for INTC. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 240,754 shares in the aggregate, from 5,330,752 down to 5,089,998 for a share count decline of approximately -4.52%. The overall top three funds holding INTC on 06/30/2020 were:

»FundShares of INTC Held
1.State of Alaska Department of Revenue 942,238
2.Park National Corp OH 844,848
3.Cullinan Associates Inc. 329,392
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding INTC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

