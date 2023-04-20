See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IJR

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 39 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.
Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IJR positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:
|Fund
|New Position?
|Change In Share Count
|Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
|Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC
|Existing
|-401
|-$22
|Carr Financial Group Corp
|Existing
|+904
|+$176
|Maltin Wealth Management Inc.
|Existing
|+18
|+$24
|David J Yvars Group
|Existing
|+6,921
|+$687
|Congress Park Capital LLC
|Existing
|+4,055
|+$434
|Bridgeworth LLC
|Existing
|+869
|+$102
|Retirement Planning Group
|Existing
|+56
|+$26
|Segment Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$9
|Navalign LLC
|Existing
|+12,222
|+$1,403
|Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+13,401
|+$1,426
|Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC
|Existing
|-166,517
|-$15,614
|New England Professional Planning Group Inc.
|Existing
|+3,634
|+$437
|Pasadena Private Wealth LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$21
|StrategIQ Financial Group LLC
|Existing
|+212
|+$42
|Gratus Capital LLC
|Existing
|-362
|-$29
|Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|-30
|+$2
|KG&L Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+125
|+$32
|Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV
|Existing
|+3,717
|+$316
|Aggregate Change:
|-121,176
|-$10,528
In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing IJR positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 4 having decreased their positions.
Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IJR share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IJR at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,001 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IJR shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IJR. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 251,614 shares in the aggregate, from 49,698,345 up to 49,949,959 for a share count increase of approximately 0.51%. The overall top three funds holding IJR on 03/31/2023 were:
|»
|Fund
|Shares of IJR Held
|1.
|First Command Advisory Services Inc.
|9,117,113
|2.
|Raymond James & Associates
|8,734,201
|3.
|Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
|4,454,284
|4-10
|Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IJR
|»
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR).
