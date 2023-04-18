See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IJH

Markets
April 18, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - Core S&P Mid-Cap Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IJH) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IJH positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Stone Asset Management Inc. Existing -13,124-$3,142
CWA Asset Management Group LLC Existing -255-$50
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Existing UNCH+$13
Annapolis Financial Services LLC Existing UNCH+$112
Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Existing -4,708-$937
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Existing +66+$389
Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Existing -46+$48
Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Existing -237+$204
Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Existing +2,000+$795
GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC NEW +912+$228
Atticus Wealth Management LLC Existing -9,770-$2,169
Gemmer Asset Management LLC Existing +200+$67
Financial Consulate Inc. Existing -144-$16
WFA of San Diego LLC Existing -524-$67
Aggregate Change: -25,630-$4,525

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing IJH positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 8 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IJH share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IJH at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 650 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IJH shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IJH. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 189,176 shares in the aggregate, from 10,327,499 down to 10,138,323 for a share count decline of approximately -1.83%. The overall top three funds holding IJH on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of IJH Held
1.Raymond James & Associates 2,567,493
2.Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. 1,477,561
3.UMB Bank n.a. 514,962
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IJH»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - Core S&P Mid-Cap Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IJH).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

