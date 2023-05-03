News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IEFA

May 03, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (Symbol: IEFA) was held by 6 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IEFA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Existing -398+$584
Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Existing -166-$2
TD Capital Management LLC Existing +1,931+$171
Wind River Trust Co Existing UNCH+$118
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Existing +220+$231
Rossmore Private Capital Existing -1,239+$486
Aggregate Change: +348+$1,588

In terms of shares owned, we count 2 of the above funds having increased existing IEFA positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 3 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Wind River Trust Co, and SYM FINANCIAL Corp, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited IEFA common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IEFA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IEFA at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 2,067 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IEFA shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IEFA. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 5,805,998 shares in the aggregate, from 221,913,826 up to 227,719,824 for a share count increase of approximately 2.62%. The overall top three funds holding IEFA on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of IEFA Held
1.TIAA FSB 60,911,858
2.Raymond James & Associates 27,887,035
3.State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D 9,500,471
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IEFA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (Symbol: IEFA).

