HON

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Honeywell International

April 21, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 30 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HON positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$40
Oak Harvest Investment Services Existing +16,384+$2,861
WBH Advisory Inc. NEW +6,974+$1,333
McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Existing -73-$46
Lafayette Investments Inc. Existing UNCH-$74
Stonegate Investment Group LLC Existing +11,201-$3,370
Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Existing +177+$3
Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Existing -100-$292
Shikiar Asset Management Inc. NEW +1,756+$336
HFG Advisors Inc. Existing +2-$27
Howard Capital Management Group LLC Existing +899+$117
Jmac Enterprises LLC Existing +117-$53
Stone Point Wealth LLC Existing -100-$56
Two Point Capital Management Inc. Existing +325-$1,075
SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Existing -91-$312
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Existing +587+$90
Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Existing -54-$148
Aggregate Change: +38,004-$753

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing HON positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Source Financial Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited HON common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HON share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HON at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,001 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HON shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HON. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 470,689 shares in the aggregate, from 9,564,286 up to 10,034,975 for a share count increase of approximately 4.92%. The overall top three funds holding HON on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of HON Held
1.Raymond James & Associates 1,197,239
2.Meyer Handelman Co. 431,003
3.Proficio Capital Partners LLC 418,282
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HON»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

