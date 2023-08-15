News & Insights

Markets
HD

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Home Depot

August 15, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 143 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) was held by 54 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
NSI Retail Advisors LLC Existing -200-$46
Pathstone Family Office LLC Existing +795+$1,145
CSM Advisors LLC Existing -200-$46
Vinva Investment Management Ltd Existing -4,309-$993
Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Existing -2,343-$447
Advisory Research Inc. Existing -23,874-$6,904
Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Existing UNCH+$10
Aigen Investment Management LP NEW +858+$267
Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Existing -1,203-$337
Clear Street Markets LLC Existing +835+$319
iA Global Asset Management Inc. NEW +139,453+$43,320
Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Existing -1,584,591-$371,554
CreativeOne Wealth LLC Existing -2,426-$719
Hardy Reed LLC Existing -107+$29
Socorro Asset Management LP Existing UNCH+$421
ClariVest Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Existing +1,263+$703
Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Existing -391+$3,079
NFJ Investment Group LLC Existing +23+$3,520
BigSur Wealth Management LLC Existing -500-$43
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Existing +166,947+$69,682
Abbot Financial Management Inc. Existing -369+$13
Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Existing +1+$3
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC NEW +664+$206
Wealthquest Corp Existing +1+$30
Putnam Investments LLC Existing +199,416+$75,458
Logan Capital Management Inc. Existing -3,655-$148
Sowell Financial Services LLC Existing +5,547+$1,899
Menard Financial Group LLC Existing -17+$45
State of Wyoming Existing -421-$121
Morse Asset Management Inc Existing -460+$226
Gilbert & Cook Inc. Existing +187+$115
United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management Existing -13,112-$3,023
Morningstar Investment Management LLC NEW +1,458+$453
Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Existing +1,652+$1,291
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Existing UNCH+$175
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Existing -719-$109
Mirador Capital Partners LP Existing -102-$9
Guidance Capital Inc. NEW +614+$203
Gould Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Existing -189-$12
East Coast Asset Management LLC. Existing -274-$65
IFP Advisors Inc Existing -941+$4,128
Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Existing -535+$617
Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Existing -104+$111
Morningstar Investment Services LLC Existing +848+$301
X Square Capital LLC Existing -80+$29
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Existing -30,372-$8,474
Apexium Financial LP Existing -207-$8
Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Existing +458+$157
Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Existing -217-$3
Two Sigma Securities LLC Existing -5,860-$1,803
Power Corp of Canada Existing UNCH+$589
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Existing -870-$28
Aggregate Change: -1,157,628-$186,347

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing HD positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 30 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions. Worth noting is that HBK Investments L P, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC, and Banco BTG Pactual S.A., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited HD common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HD at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,850 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HD shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 7,828,469 shares in the aggregate, from 391,093,742 down to 383,265,273 for a share count decline of approximately -2.00%. The overall top three funds holding HD on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of HD Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 71,336,102
2.Capital World Investors 39,145,594
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 19,381,828
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Technology Shares
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CLMA
 Funds Holding SROI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.