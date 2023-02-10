See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Home Depot

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 44 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Existing -118,454+$23,458
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Existing +204+$75
Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. NEW +125+$39
CI Investments Inc. Existing +3,362+$2,612
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Existing +61,043+$61,956
Essex Financial Services Inc. Existing -165+$631
Sculati Wealth Management LLC Existing -491-$93
Krane Funds Advisors LLC Existing +277+$148
Virtue Capital Management LLC Existing +2,973+$1,038
Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Existing -629+$936
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Existing +690+$1,287
Csenge Advisory Group Existing -567+$732
Leelyn Smith LLC Existing +281+$118
Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Existing -280+$951
Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Existing +340+$607
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Existing -1,834+$1,493
Aviva PLC Existing +67,924-$152,746
Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Existing -10,820-$1,599
Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Existing -266+$578
St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Existing -55+$162
Aggregate Change: +3,658-$57,617

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing HD positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 10 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that MQS Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited HD common stock as of 12/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HD at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,489 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HD shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 6,750,535 shares in the aggregate, from 121,758,008 up to 128,508,543 for a share count increase of approximately 5.54%. The overall top three funds holding HD on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of HD Held
1.Fisher Asset Management LLC 8,287,774
2.UBS Group AG 6,313,104
3.Swiss National Bank 4,160,700
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD).

Also see:

