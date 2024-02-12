News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Home Depot

February 12, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 40 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$31
Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Existing -699-$5
Leelyn Smith LLC Existing +1,959+$720
TCTC Holdings LLC Existing +3+$224
Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Existing +148+$251
Liberty Wealth Management LLC Existing -8+$91
FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Existing +167+$171
Bank of Marin Existing +107+$147
Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$191
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Existing -1,539-$375
Banco Santander S.A. Existing +21,270+$10,633
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Existing +1,074+$550
Argent Advisors Inc. Existing +451+$361
Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. NEW +700+$248
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Existing -1,174+$558
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Existing -204+$299
Longbow Finance SA Existing +1,553+$1,948
Aggregate Change: +23,808+$16,043

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing HD positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited HD common stock as of 12/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HD at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,666 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HD shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,611,422 shares in the aggregate, from 132,106,421 up to 133,717,843 for a share count increase of approximately 1.22%. The overall top three funds holding HD on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of HD Held
1.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 13,217,777
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 9,185,451
3.Fisher Asset Management LLC 8,802,085
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

