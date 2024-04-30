News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Hershey

April 30, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 32 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HSY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Existing -192-$16
Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. NEW +1,148+$223
Hartline Investment Corp NEW +2,152+$419
Retirement Systems of Alabama Existing +48+$1,255
TFC Financial Management Inc. NEW +5+$1
Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Existing +74+$32
North Star Investment Management Corp. Existing UNCH+$2
Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Existing -99+$51
Longbow Finance SA Existing -2,939-$305
Norden Group LLC NEW +1,923+$374
Dillon & Associates Inc. Existing +441+$113
Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Existing -45+$130
Van ECK Associates Corp Existing +3,003+$789
JLB & Associates Inc. Existing +8,727+$1,831
Fortis Group Advisors LLC Existing -15,491-$2,883
Aggregate Change: -1,245+$2,016

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing HSY positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 5 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HSY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HSY at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 2,176 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HSY shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HSY. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,204,479 shares in the aggregate, from 6,392,354 up to 7,596,833 for a share count increase of approximately 18.84%. The overall top three funds holding HSY on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of HSY Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 1,187,044
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 443,517
3.Principal Financial Group Inc. 419,947
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HSY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

