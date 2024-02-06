News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Gilead Sciences

February 06, 2024 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GILD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Doheny Asset Management CA Existing -150+$17
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +1,586+$550
Concentrum Wealth Management Existing +413+$72
SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Existing +60+$5
Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Existing +501,105+$46,276
Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Natixis Advisors L.P. Existing +36,711+$4,448
Benjamin Edwards Inc. Existing -3,735-$169
Spire Wealth Management Existing -1,320-$8
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Existing -3,598+$161
Metis Global Partners LLC Existing -1,904+$220
Gallacher Capital Management LLC Existing +1,237+$126
Aggregate Change: +530,405+$51,699

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing GILD positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GILD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GILD at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 2,858 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GILD shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GILD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,108,953 shares in the aggregate, from 92,552,365 up to 95,661,318 for a share count increase of approximately 3.36%. The overall top three funds holding GILD on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of GILD Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 15,498,906
2.California Public Employees Retirement System 7,844,334
3.Pacer Advisors Inc. 5,046,652
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GILD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Bank Stocks
 SJL Split History
 AUSE Videos



