See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds General Motors

February 14, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 156 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) was held by 32 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Veritable L.P. Existing +3,634+$192
Global Trust Asset Management LLC Existing -300-$9
Petrus Trust Company LTA NEW +13,653+$459
Venator Capital Management Ltd. NEW +76,300+$2,567
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Existing -901-$8
Taconic Capital Advisors LP Existing -4,459,000-$137,166
Acadian Asset Management LLC Existing -129,422-$3,584
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -480-$1
Aviva PLC Existing +74,118+$3,141
Graham Capital Management L.P. Existing +72,638+$2,845
HAP Trading LLC Existing -44,381-$368
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc NEW +983+$33
Ergoteles LLC Existing -93,418-$2,964
Greenland Capital Management LP NEW +23,923+$805
Two Sigma Securities LLC Existing -27,643-$884
Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC NEW +8,495+$286
Two Sigma Advisers LP NEW +719,200+$24,194
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC NEW +8,831+$297
Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Existing -3,097-$83
Two Sigma Investments LP NEW +678,901+$22,838
Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Existing +7,115,861+$251,232
Allstate Corp Existing +804+$101
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Existing -1,866-$31
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Existing -38,206-$1,297
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Existing -1,214,362-$34,054
Colony Group LLC Existing +61,522+$2,188
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Existing -213,450-$7,145
Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +20+$1
Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Existing -1,000+$65
AXA S.A. Existing +93,595+$4,998
Aggregate Change: -6,193,048-$145,684

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing GM positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 16 having decreased their positions and 8 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GM at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,626 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GM shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GM. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 21,539,891 shares in the aggregate, from 600,676,164 down to 579,136,273 for a share count decline of approximately -3.59%. The overall top three funds holding GM on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of GM Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 125,709,882
2.Vanguard Group Inc. 110,305,628
3.Invesco Ltd. 31,749,091
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like General Motors Co (Symbol: GM).

