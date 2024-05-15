News & Insights

Markets
FCX

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold

May 15, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 74 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in FCX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Quadrature Capital Ltd Existing +111,164+$5,726
Guardian Capital Advisors LP Existing -12,000+$26
Cloverfields Capital Group LP Existing UNCH+$83
Gabelli Funds LLC Existing -40,295+$3,890
Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Existing -41,731+$3,080
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC NEW +5,183+$244
Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Existing -691,479-$27,396
Senator Investment Group LP Existing -140,798-$3,164
K2 Principal Fund L.P. Existing -181,400-$7,389
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Existing -360,732-$13,208
Capital World Investors Existing +4,396,309+$254,592
Capital Research Global Investors Existing +13,143,562+$883,907
Capital International Sarl Existing +177,581+$9,185
Toronto Dominion Bank Existing -13,807+$3,183
Capital International Ltd. CA Existing +146,455+$7,377
Capital International Inc. CA Existing +160,182+$7,907
Capital International Investors NEW +8,884,560+$417,752
Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Existing +31,352+$1,578
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC NEW +442,938+$20,827
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Existing -796+$13
Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Existing -3,810-$137
Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Existing +355,658+$18,209
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Existing -974+$206
Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Existing +4,213+$263
EP Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +133+$59
Aggregate Change: +26,371,468+$1,586,813

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing FCX positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 11 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the FCX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held FCX at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,786 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of FCX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for FCX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,258,885 shares in the aggregate, from 677,525,809 up to 680,784,694 for a share count increase of approximately 0.48%. The overall top three funds holding FCX on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of FCX Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 120,698,442
2.BlackRock Inc. 108,904,790
3.FMR LLC 65,415,451
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding FCX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 High-Yield REITs
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GMII
 SPC Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.