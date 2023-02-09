Markets
F

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Ford Motor

February 09, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in F positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Carson Advisory Inc. Existing -5,636-$46
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Existing -24,966-$199
Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$45
WASHINGTON TRUST Co Existing +850+$11
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Existing UNCH+$18
UBS Group AG Existing -3,397,203-$34,325
Coombe Bender & Co LLC Existing -2,291-$21
Okabena Investment Services Inc. NEW +173+$2
LSV Asset Management Existing +381,565+$12,925
Capital Analysts LLC Existing +1,342+$17
Simmons Bank Existing -183+$11
Aggregate Change: -3,046,349-$21,562

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing F positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 5 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the F share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held F at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 2,900 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of F shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for F. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,557,959 shares in the aggregate, from 343,111,410 down to 338,553,451 for a share count decline of approximately -1.33%. The overall top three funds holding F on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of F Held
1.Newport Trust Co 147,546,419
2.Fisher Asset Management LLC 47,659,333
3.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 11,148,653
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding F»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 SONS Historical Stock Prices
 NDSN Stock Predictions
 IMAQ market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.