News & Insights

Markets
XOM

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Exxon Mobil

July 07, 2023 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in XOM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Existing +341+$29
Renaissance Investment Group LLC Existing -8-$53
ZRC Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$3
Capital Market Strategies LLC NEW +7,882+$845
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Existing -2,399-$277
Avondale Wealth Management Existing -675-$81
Boltwood Capital Management Existing -1,820-$262
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Existing +13,805-$2,518
Dentgroup LLC Existing -13-$73
Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Existing -46-$37
Piershale Financial Group Inc. Existing -46-$6
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Existing +321+$4
Abacus Planning Group Inc. Existing -828-$142
Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Existing -147-$68
Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -60-$19
First Hawaiian Bank Existing -711-$173
RVW Wealth LLC Existing +227+$11
Aggregate Change: +15,823-$2,823

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing XOM positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 11 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the XOM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held XOM at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 75 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of XOM shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for XOM. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 63,354 shares in the aggregate, from 3,433,222 down to 3,369,868 for a share count decline of approximately -1.85%. The overall top three funds holding XOM on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of XOM Held
1.DnB Asset Management AS 764,157
2.Engrave Wealth Partners LLC 445,118
3.BancFirst Trust & Investment Management 317,385
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding XOM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BOC
 GLIN Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of TSH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.